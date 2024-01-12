AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, U.S. Marshals said they were serving a warrant to a man at an apartment complex in downtown Austin.

According to Marshalls, 43-year-old Jason Paul Harper was wanted in Florida in connection with two charges for obscene material that involved the distribution or transmission of information harmful to minors.

Marshalls attempted to get Harper to come to the door, but they were unsuccessful, which was when they detonated a distraction device and broke into the apartment.

According to a statement, Marshals said Harper then complied, and he was taken into custody.

A KXAN viewer sent in photos of the incident, which they said occurred in the apartment below.

As of Friday, Harper remained booked in the Travis County jail on two out-of-state charges and was on hold for another agency.