Unlicensed day care worker convicted of injury to a child sentenced to 14 years

by: KXAN Staff

Tempest Coulter

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — An unlicensed day care owner convicted of injury to a child after shaking a baby was sentenced to 14-years in prison Friday.

In 2017, Tempest Coulter, 30, was arrested after paramedics were sent to an apartment at 405 Sloan St. for a baby who was having difficulty breathing. The boy was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

Coutler admitted to police that she was the one who injured the child. She was convicted of first-degree injury to a child on Thursday and sentenced the next day.

