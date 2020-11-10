‘Unique charm and charisma’: Family of man shot dead at Austin Waffle House shares memories of him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for suspects after a 23-year-old man was shot dead inside a car at an east Austin Waffle House early Saturday morning.

APD said Mario Robinson was pronounced dead on scene on Nov. 7 at 4:47 a.m. after suspects tried to rob Robinson and his friends in the parking lot. Robinson and his group were trying to get away in their car when he was shot. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide and the cause from a gunshot wound.

Police reported calls came in for a man shot in the 9200 block of Happy Trail around 4:38 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Robinson with life-threatening injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS tried to save him, but Robinson succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Initial findings from detectives showed a group of friends including Robinson headed to the Waffle House located at 8800 East Hwy 290 in two separate cars from a local bar. APD said the group ordered inside before returning to their cars.

While waiting, another SUV pulled up near the group. Two men came out of the SUV, APD said, one with a rifle and another with a gun. They demanded the group’s belongings.

Robinson’s group didn’t resist, but the driver in one of the group’s cars tried to drive away, APD said. That’s when the suspect armed with a rifle fired into the car, hitting Robinson, who was a passenger.

Robinson was driven to a nearby street, where his friends waiting for first responders, according to APD. Detectives are still investigating, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Robinson’s family shared the below statement about him with police, saying he was beloved and remembered by his wonderful smile.

“He had a unique charm and charisma that welcomed anyone he met. Mario lived in San Antonio/Universal City with family where he played football for James Madison H.S. and later graduated from Samuel Clemens H.S. He loved sports cars, fashion, professional racing, and his hobbies included video games, skateboarding and spending time with family. He is deeply missed, and our families are broken without him,” the statement read.

Mario Robinson, 23, was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an east Austin Waffle House (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information or video call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.