U.S. Marshals arrest suspect believed to be involved in murder of Austin 18-year-old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect who is allegedly connected to the murder of an Austin 18-year-old on Friday.

A release said 21-year-old Warren Mitchell III was taken into custody in Tulsa after the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found out he fled north of the Red River to Oklahoma.

Mitchell was wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of Kedarius Griffin, who was shot and killed while he was inside a car with a pregnant woman, three kids and a two-year-old toddler on April 14. Austin Police said the woman and children were not hurt.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the McDonalds and HEB on the corner of North Lamar Boulevard and W Rundberg Lane.

A murder warrant was issued for Mitchell’s arrest by an Austin municipal court judge on Thursday, and the task force was requested to help find him.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force took him into custody at a local hotel.

Austin police previously asked for help finding two other suspects believed to be involved in the incident. It is unknown if they have also been arrested.

Mitchell is booked into the David Moss Detention Center in Tulsa where he is awaiting extradition. His bond is set at $500,000.

At last check, Mitchell did not have an attorney listed in Travis County’s online case portal. Once he does have one, KXAN will reach out and will update this story.