Two suspects on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list captured

Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody. Bryant Keith Martin Jr., of Amarillo, was arrested on Aug. 16 in Amarillo. Joseph Darwin Watson, of Hamilton, was captured on Aug. 18 in Stephenville. The arrests were not from tips, so no rewards will be paid. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Austin (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Monday two arrests were made for suspects on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list.

Bryant Keith Martin, Jr. from Amarillo was arrested Aug. 16 and Joseph Darwin Watson from Hamilton was captured Aug 18 in Stephenville.

Martin, 28, was arrested by Amarillo Police following the department’s investigation leading to a local resource center, according to DPS. Martin was added to the most wanted list Aug. 9, but has had a warrant for his arrest since Dec. 2020.

Martin was convicted in 2014 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, officials say.

Watson, 52, was arrested at an apartment complex by Stephenville Police, according to DPS. He had been wanted since Oct. 2020 and was added to the most wanted list Aug. 4.

DPS said Watson was convicted in Llano County for aggravated sexual assault with a 5-year old in 1994. He was also convicted in 2000 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Hamilton County, according to DPS.

Watson was also convicted in 2009 for sexual assault of a 47-year-old woman in Milam County and was given a 10-year sentence, DPS said. He was discharged in 2018.