AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday night, Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the scene of a reported stabbing on North Lamar Boulevard.

ATCEMS reported to the scene at the 8200 block of North Lamar Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. and transported a man to a local trauma center with injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

According to Austin police, two suspects left the scene in a vehicle last seen going down West Powell Lane.

If you have any information, call police.