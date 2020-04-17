At least 2 Bee Cave suspects face charges for not wearing masks following arrests on other charges

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — This week Bee Cave police made two arrests where the suspects faced charges related to allegedly not wearing mandated face masks during non-essential activity.

The Bee Cave Police Department wrote on Facebook Friday that officers have not stopped drivers specifically because they have not worn masks or violated the stay-at-home order. However, those charges have been filed in addition to others for suspects involved in other alleged criminal activity, the department said.

“We will continue to ‘Protect the Hive’ as our motto describes, but we have not and do not plan to stop drivers for not wearing a face mask or suspicion of violating any provision of the Stay at Home order,” police said.

The first incident happened on Tuesday at 3:49 a.m. Police say a Jeep Wrangler seen traveling east at the 11800 block of U.S. Highway 71 was having difficulty staying inside the lanes, prompting a traffic stop.

The driver told police she did not have her license on her because she lost it. She then falsely said her name was Kiowa Sibley, according to police. Police searched the vehicle and found the suspect’s license in her purse and identified her as Shiloh Jane Sibley-Cutforth, 34.

During the search, officers also found baggies containing what they later identified as methamphetamine. When asked where she was coming from, Sibley-Cutforth said she was leaving Hamilton Pool where she was canoeing all day.

Police say Sibley-Cutforth was not wearing a face mask and no face mask was found in her car and they determined she was not engaged in any essential activity.

Sibley-Cutforth was charged with violation of emergency management plan in addition to possession of a controlled substance.

The second incident happened on Wednesday at 12:49 a.m. A 2010 Chevy was seen traveling west along U.S. Highway 71. The Chevy pulled into a shopping center under construction in the 15800 block of U.S. Highway 71. According to the affidavit, recent burglaries in the area prompted the officer to pull into the shopping center behind the suspect’s vehicle.

The officer said both the driver and the passenger got out of the car and lifted the front hood as if they were having engine troubles. The driver was identified as Hobert Oliver Bolding Jr., 41. Bolding said he was on his way to visit family in Brady. Dispatch told the officer Bolding had a warrant out for his arrest due to alleged parole violation.

According to the affidavit, Bolding was not wearing a face mask and did not have in his possession. He was also not performing any essential tasks. He was arrested and charged with violation of an emergency management plan as well as a parole violation charge.