AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said two people were stabbed early Friday morning in downtown Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics responded to the scene at Rio Grande and West 6th Streets around 2:20 a.m. They took two adults to the hospital.

ATCEMS said both adults had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stabbing may been part of a fight involving a unknown number of people. Detectives were on the scene investigating and had no one in custody.

This is a breaking story. Please stay with KXAN.com and KXAN News Today for the latest.