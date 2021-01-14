Two brothers charged for kidnapping woman in Taylor, one still wanted by police

Daniel Joseph Herrera, 33-years-old, was arrested and is facing charges of two counts of aggravated kidnapping. (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor police said one man is in custody, and they’re still searching for his brother after they allege the two siblings kidnapped a woman.

Police said Williamson County deputies arrested Daniel Joseph Herrera, 33, on Tuesday after they began investigating him earlier this month for assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a local hotel.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit their website.

According to a press release, police said the assault happened on Jan. 2 at the Taylor Village Inn. The hotel’s surveillance footage showed “Herrera took the victim against her will, forcing her into his vehicle by dragging her by her hair and placing her in the passenger seat before driving away,” police said.

Later that night or sometime in the early morning, police said the woman escaped from Herrera’s home in Thrall and somehow made it back to Taylor.

However, officers said he found her at a Citgo gas station on Jan. 5, where they allege Herrera assaulted her again before dragging her by her hair into a vehicle against her will.

During this second assault, police said Herrera’s older brother, Manuel Herrera Jr., drove the vehicle that took them all back to the home in Thrall.

Williamson County deputies went to a potential location in rural Thrall Tuesday where they believed the victim and Daniel Herrera were, and arrested him on a felony warrant for continuous assault/family violence. They also found the victim there, who was taken to the Taylor Police Department and eventually to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Daniel Herrera is now facing an additional two charges of aggravated kidnapping as well as terroristic threat of family/household. He’s currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on a combined bond of $185,000.

Police said his brother, Manuel, is also facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping, which is a first-degree felony.

Officers are still looking for Manuel Herrera at this time. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Sgt. Sam Brister at the Taylor Police Department at 512-352-5551.