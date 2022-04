AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Police Department officers were hit by a vehicle while they were patrolling on bikes overnight, according to APD.

Both officers were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, APD said.

The department says the officers were hit at the 600 block of East 7th Street a little before 3 in the morning. The woman behind the wheel was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.