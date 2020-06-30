Two arrested in connection with protest-related incidents on Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Department of Public Safety special agents arrested two people for their roles in protest-related incidents on Texas State Capitol grounds.

Darius Deshawn Berkley, 22, of Austin, along with Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville, were arrested Saturday on charges stemming from incidents in May and June.

Berkley faces a charge of rioting following an incident on June 22, DPS says. Berkley was in Travis County Jail on an unrelated charge when DPS executed the arrest warrant on Berkley.

Brown faces a felony charge of criminal mischief-destruction of a public monument, plus misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot, DPS says.

Brown’s arrest and charges are in connection with events that happened on the grounds May 30.

DPS says the arrests are a result of ongoing investigations, and there could be more once agents review more evidence.