TSA officer finds loaded gun in carry-on bag at Austin airport

60-year-old William Hackworth was arrested July 13 after a TSA officer found a gun in a carry-on bag.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Monday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after a loaded gun was found during a screening.

According to an arrest affidavit, an Austin police officer responded to a screening checkpoint around 6:30 a.m., after a Transportation Security Administration officer reported a gun was found in a carry-on bag using an x-ray machine.

The officer who responded spoke with 60-year-old William Hackworth, who confirmed the bag was his.

The affidavit says Hackworth stated he was traveling to Louisville, Kentucky and forgot the weapon was in his bag.

The gun, a revolver, was loaded with five rounds, according to the affidavit.

Hackworth didn’t have a concealed handgun license, and a gun check found the revolver wasn’t stolen, the affidavit says.

The TSA officer who reported the gun said it was taken into an secure area of the airport marked with signs, according to the affidavit.

Hackworth was arrested and charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony.