Trial date set for woman accused of aiding suspect in Central Texas double murder, cover-up

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWKT/KXAN) — The jury trial for capital murder suspect Maya Maxwell is set for November 15 after a hearing on Friday.

Maxwell is accused of helping her then-boyfriend Cedric Marks dispose of the bodies of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, back in 2019. Maxwell led police to the bodies, which had been dumped in shallow graves in Oklahoma — and said she’d been present when Marks had killed both victims.

According to court documents, Maya Maxwell told police that she also drove Swearingin’s car to Austin to throw police off.

According to the arrest affidavit of Maxwell, she admitted to Detective Corey Powell during an interview that she knew a criminal offense had been committed, namely the theft of Swearingin’s 2016 Hyundai Genesis.

Marks is in Bell County custody after allegedly escaping from a private prisoner transport van in Conroe, just north of Houston. Authorities caught him nine hours later, and Marks was booked into the Bell County Jail on several charges, including capital murder of multiple persons.

Back in June 2019, Maxwell — who had already been charged — gave birth to a baby at Baylor Scott & White hospital in Austin, where the child was taken into CPS custody and put into foster care.

During Friday’s hearing, attorneys for Maxwell asked the judge to reduce her bond, but he denied the request.