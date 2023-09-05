AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial of the Sixth Street mass shooting suspect De’ondre White nears conclusion Tuesday as state attorneys call up their final witnesses.

White, 21, is charged with one count of murder and 14 counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting a Glock semiautomatic pistol into a crowd on a busy night on Sixth Street. He pleaded not guilty in court in the first week of the trial.

KXAN’s Sam Stark will be in court covering the trial Tuesday. Follow his live coverage below.

On June 12, 2021, 25-year-old Douglas Kantor was killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a mass shooting on Sixth Street. White is accused of firing the weapon after a confrontation with a group of people.

Some witnesses have testified that White did shoot his weapon in the early morning of June 12. Friends of White, however, have sworn in court that shots were fired in self-defense and that a member of a rival group flashed a firearm antagonistically before shots rang out.

On Friday, a member of White’s group, Assiah Howard, told the court that she “wholeheartedly” believed that if White hadn’t fired the gun, her group would have been shot.