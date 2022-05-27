AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County leaders plan to host a gun violence summit after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed three hours from the Texas capital in Uvalde, Texas. The summit will put survivors of gun violence, law enforcement and violence intervention experts before lawmakers.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Judge Andy Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter will host the summit, according to a release. Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Attorney Delia Garzia, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will also be in attendance.

“The fact that we have firearms that are being used in so many of these incidents and so many crimes is completely unacceptable,” Chacon said Wednesday after police shot and killed a man in Austin who they say got out of his truck and began firing at officers. It’s the fourth officer-involved shooting that’s happened so far this year in our city.

In a release for the summit, the District Attorney’s office noted a gun violence reduction plan the office introduced last year. That plan aimed to address the following:

Use “both traditional and innovative” prosecution after someone is charged with a gun crime

Focus on intervention and prevention programs

Take guns out of the hands of those who are likely to commit an act of gun violence in a partner relationship

Support programming to help survivors and families of victims of gun violence

The release about the summit also name dropped Austin’s Office of Violence Prevention, which has been around for roughly a year.

Meanwhile, researchers gathered in Dallas Wednesday to announce the undertaking of a new study that would look at how access to gun ownership in an abusive relationship impacts victims of those relationships.

The Texas Council on Family Violence says their data points to an increase in domestic violence homicides in Texas over the past few years. They say nearly 70% of those victims were killed with a firearm in 2020.

“We know there is a link between mass gun violence and family violence,” shared TCFV in a statement regarding the tragedy. “We know that most mass shootings, just as this shooting in Uvalde, grow from a history of family violence. We know the risk of family violence homicide increases 500% with the presence of firearms.”

The summit will take place on June 8.