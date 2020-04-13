TCSO investigating details on body found in east Austin ditch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at Decker and Dafan Lanes in east Austin after a body was found Monday.

According to TCSO, workers who were on the side of the roadway discovered the body in a ditch. TCSO says that when the medical examiner moved the body, it was determined that it was “not obvious” how the body got there or what the manner of death was.

TCSO says the deceased is a Hispanic man in his 20s.

“Right now, the condition of the body shows us that the person did not die of natural causes,” Kristen Dark, of TCSO, said in Monday afternoon briefing.

Dark says that because so little is immediately obvious about the manner of death, the case is being worked as a homicide until it’s proven not to be one.

If you have any information, call Travis County Sheriff’s Office.