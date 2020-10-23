Travis County Sheriff’s Office impounds car suspected of hitting deputy in school zone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office impounded the car that detectives believe fled after hitting a deputy conducting traffic earlier this week. It happened in a school zone on McNeil Drive Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle, a Lexus ES 350, was found in an apartment complex’s parking garage near U.S. 183 and Pond Springs Road, according to TCSO.

A potential suspect has been found, and detectives are tracking down evidence connecting him to the accident, the sheriff’s office stated.

The deputy that was hit was taken to a local hospital and released the same day.

Anyone with information can call the TCSO Tip Line at (512) 854-1444.