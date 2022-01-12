Travis County searching for info on man found dead in car

Officials are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead in his car on Sunday in southeast Travis County. (Courtesy: Travis County Sheriff's Office)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials are asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead in his car on Sunday in southeast Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said that Alan Sneddon, 58, was found dead in his car, blocking a private driveway in the 7900 block of Linden Road on Jan. 9.

A caller reported to 911 that Sneddon was face down and not moving.

The medical examiner said Sneddon was shot multiple times.

Alan Sneddon's vehicle (Courtesy: Travis County Sheriff's Office)
Detectives are investigating the possibility that Sneddon was killed in a road rage incident, but are not limiting the investigation to that possibility alone, TSCO said.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen Sneddon or his vehicle in the Del Valle area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 512-854-1444.

