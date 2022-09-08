AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County leaders are meeting Thursday to discuss the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), the first of three briefings focusing on gun violence prevention.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) runs NIBIN. The program utilizes a pooled database to help law enforcement more efficiently analyze ballistic evidence, which can streamline investigations.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and Precinct One Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion will listen to a briefing about how the program works and how it can be used to prevent violent crime.

“With these briefings, we continue our efforts to develop a roadmap to combat the crisis and build the public safety ecosystem our community urgently needs,” Garza said in a news release about the briefing.

KXAN will listen in on the briefing and update this story later this afternoon.