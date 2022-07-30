TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 sexual assault Friday after DNA evidence connected him to the case in 2019, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Quentin Goffney, 35, was found guilty of an aggravated sexual assault that happened in north Austin. Court records show Goffney was given a 30-year sentence.

In June 2018, the Travis County Sherriff’s Office said a woman was walking through the Churchill Crossing apartment complex when a man approached her and asked for money. TCSO said the man pulled the woman into a secluded area where he sexually assaulted and stabbed her.

In February 2019, Goffney was arrested after his DNA was found in a rape kit test. Investigators also said Goffney pawned knives days after the sexual assault and stabbing happened.

Goffney was indicted in April 2019, the district attorney’s office said.