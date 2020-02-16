Live Now
Travis County deputies arrest woman, accused of calling 9-1-1 26 times in a month

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly made over 20 calls to police in the past month.

Deputies were called to a home on Jacks Pass at 9:46 p.m. for a call that a woman had been chained in her bedroom by her husband. The caller was later identified as Brenda McClusky, 63.

According to the affidavit, McClusky has a history of calling 9-1-1 and making bizarre claims about her husband or unknown people in the area, which usually prompts a response from TCSO.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene they found McClusky in her bedroom with the door wide open.

After being told that consistently dialing 9-1-1 when no emergency exists is a crime, McClusky allegedly told deputies that calling police was her right. She then told them to “get the f— out” of her house.

According to the affidavit, as the deputies were leaving her house McClusky called 9-1-1 two more times making the same claim about her husband. Dispatch told deputies McClusky called 9-1-1 a total of 26 times between Jan. 20 and Feb. 14.

McClusky was arrested and charged with abusive calls to 9-1-1.

