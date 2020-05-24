Travis County deputies arrest man they say threatened and fired a gun at a woman

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he fired a gun at a woman who was looking for her stolen vehicle, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 12800 block of New Katy Lane in Manor for reports of a disturbance at around 7:39 a.m. The caller said a man threatened and fired a gun at her.

At the scene, the victim told deputies she believed the suspect had stolen her vehicle and she went there to see if she could find it. She said when she got to the home the suspect’s father exited and asked her what she wanted.

The victim said when she told the father what she was there for, he went back into the house. According to the affidavit, the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Eligio Gonzales, came out and began cursing and yelling at the victim. She said Gonzales went back into the house and returned with a gun.

According to the affidavit, the suspect fired the weapon then approached the victim and told her she needed to leave or he would go to her home. The victim said she pulled out her phone to record the incident. She said Gonzales walked away but once he got to his front steps he turned around pointed his gun in her direction and fired.

TCSO said the video the victim captured showed Gonzales holding a shotgun in his hand. Deputies say it showed Gonzales point the gun at the victim and fire at her from his front steps.

At the scene investigators recovered a shot gun they say was the one seen in the video. Deputies said the gun’s serial number was filed off and it’s barrel was sawed making it shorter. It also had an altered buttstock making the grip of the shotgun more like a pistol’s, according to deputies.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Sunday afternoon, he is in custody at Travis County Jail.