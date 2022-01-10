Travis County DA’s office now has panel to vet expert witnesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza has released a year-end review to the community, including a change that adds a new “expert witness panel” to vet those the office plans to use to support its cases.

KXAN has covered several of the initiatives mentioned in the letter, including updates to handling of sex assault cases.

The “expert witness panel” reviews every case where someone in the office plans to use an expert. The panel vets the expert witness to make sure the science and input they provide is sound, according to the review.

A KXAN investigation in 2016 revealed questionable testimony by former Travis County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Roberto Bayardo.

KXAN plans to speak with District Attorney Garza Monday asking about the qualifications of the panel members to vet such witnesses.

The report also states in 2021, the DA’s office secured 1,200 indictments in cases of violent offenses like murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault and violent crimes against children.

New sentencing guidelines went into effect in April 2021. In 2021, people were sentenced to a total of 170 years in Travis County. By comparison, the review states in 2019 Travis County sentenced people to a total of 310 years plus 3 life sentences and one life without parole sentence; and in 2020, a total of 249 years with no life sentences.

KXAN will update this story after we speak with DA Garza this afternoon.