Travis County asking for help finding suspect who hit deputy in hit-and-run

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect who struck a deputy while he was responding at the scene of a vehicle crash.

TCSO says that at 11:27 p.m. on June 12, deputies were working at a collision in the 13400 block of FM 812 when a vehicle approached the west side of the scene, disregarded commands to stop and drove straight ahead — hitting a deputy.

The deputy was thrown onto the hood of the car, then fell to the ground, TCSO says. He was released from the hospital after treatment.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

an Infiniti i30, 2000 or 2001 model year

possible damage to the hood or driver’s side passenger door

The driver is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20 to early 30s. TCSO says there was also a female passenger in the front seat.

TCSO believes this was an intentional act and is seeking help identifying the vehicle and its occupants. Anyone with information is asked to call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.