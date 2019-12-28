Travis Co. Sheriff’s Office detains man accused of murdering possibly pregnant sister in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Pflugerville on Friday night.

A senior public information officer with the sheriff’s office told KXAN deputies responded to the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane to a report of a woman who had been stabbed. The area is just east of Lake Pflugerville.

Several neighbors called 911 to report things they heard and saw going on.

When deputies arrived, they discovered an African-American woman in her 30s who was dead.

The spokeswoman said the victim was reported to deputies as being pregnant, but an autopsy report will need to confirm that. While measures were taken to save her life by Austin-Travis County EMS medics, they were ultimately unsuccessful.

The suspect is said to be Michael Egwuagu, 25, the brother of the woman who was found dead. He was detained and will be arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.