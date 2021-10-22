Travis Co. DA’s Office announce research partnership studying homicide risk in domestic violence cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said it is partnering with research universities to study the risk of homicide in domestic violence cases.

The DA’s office said it was partnering with Arizona State University and Johns Hopkins University to study the “risk of homicide in cases of intimate partner violence.”

The research will replicate and update a landmark study that studied high-risk factors in instances of domestic violence. The study will also include immigrants and LGBTQIA+ individuals, which have been historically “overlooked” in research.

The office said the research is expected to inform work done by the county’s high-risk team that is housed in the district attorney’s office.

“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to prevent intimate partner homicides in our community,” said Erin Martinson, Director of the Special Victims Unit, in a press release.“This partnership will allow us to identify risk factors that most often lead to intimate partner homicide and to intervene in high-risk cases.”

The district attorney’s office said since the beginning of 2021, the office has secured over 500 indictments on violent offenses, including murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault and violent crimes against children.

The study will be funded by the National Institutes of Health and will be led by Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell, Dr. Jill Messing and Dr. Jesenia Pizarro.