Traffic stop yields million-dollar drug bust outside Flatonia, sheriff’s office says

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Randy Thumann (left), K9 Kolt and Investigator David Smith, pose with the 10 kilograms of cocaine they found during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 10. (Photo courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Fayette County deputy and his trusty K9 partner made a $1 million drug bust Tuesday, Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said.

Julio Yanez, 44, of Laredo was arrested and faces a charge of felony cocaine possession after he was stopped near mile-marker 658 on Interstate 10 outside Flatonia — and it turned into more than just a routine stop.

Sgt. Randy Thumann pulled Yanez over around 12:30 p.m., and after speaking with Yanez, the deputy learned Yanez was driving from Mexico to Houston, the release from the sheriff’s office said.

Sgt. Thumann was then given consent to search the vehicle, and his K9 partner Kolt went to work. Kolt alerted Sgt. Thumann of potential illegal narcotics while searching the exterior of Yanez’s Chevrolet Silverado, and along with Investigator David Smith, Sgt. Thumann pulled 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine from the pickup’s oil pan.

The street value of that much cocaine is estimated at $1 million, the release said.

Yanez is currently lodged at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange, the release said.