Traffic stop turns into drug bust for Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop in Fayette County Friday resulted in a large narcotics bust, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A Fayette County sheriff and his K9 partner Colt pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 10 Friday, May 8, around 1:10 p.m for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, Sergeant Randy Thumann became suspicious that the truck my be carrying illegal drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

After receiving consent for a search, K9 Kolt alerted Sergeant Thumann to the presence of illegal drugs, FCSO says.

Authorities found around eight pounds of heroin hidden in an elaborate compartment built into the vehicle’s exhaust tunnel. The heroin has an estimated street value of $1.1 million, according to FCSO.

The driver, 40-year-old Bobby Cavazos from Weslaco, Texas, was arrested on felony possession charges.