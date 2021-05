DALLAS (KXAS/NBC News) — Early Saturday morning, the body of a four-year-old boy was found in the middle of a street in Dallas.

Dallas Police Department officials say he was found with multiple wounds and that an “edged weapon” was used.

Later in the day, a man was arrested in connection to the death, but his name hasn’t yet been released.

DPD says several units are investigating, including child abuse, homicide and the FBI’s Crime Scene Unit.