AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people are dead and three others are injured, including two police officers, after a series of shootings in Austin Tuesday. Another two people were killed in Bexar County.

The suspect, Shane James, 34, was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Travis County Jail. He is charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to jail records.

The string of violence appears to have started in San Antonio, before the suspect traveled to Austin and shot several people across multiple locations, according to police.

Here’s how the day unfolded, based on information from the Austin Police Department, the Austin Independent School District and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin ISD police officer shot

10:40 a.m.: An AISD sergeant performing a daily check at Northeast Early College High School, at 7300 Berkman Drive, was shot in the leg.

10:43 a.m.: The School Resource Officer (SRO) for the campus arrived as backup and assisted the officer who was struck.

10:44 a.m.: Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived on scene. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

10:46 a.m.: The school went into lockdown.

Police investigating a shooting at Northeast High School in Austin on Dec. 5, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

10:47 a.m.: Austin Police Department officers arrived on scene to assist. A total of 15 agencies responded to the scene in total, according to AISD PD Chief Wayne Sneed.

11:48 a.m.: Austin ISD posts on social media that “the campus is safe” but remained on lockdown.

Two people killed in south Austin

11:59 a.m.: Austin 911 received multiple calls for help in the 7300 block of Shadywood Drive. The callers reported they heard gunshots, and that there were possibly two victims.

12:04 p.m.: APD officers arrived on scene and located a man and woman with “obvious signs of trauma.” Officers began performing life-saving measures, and were joined by ATCEMS medics.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased on scene. The other was taken to a local hospital, where they died.

A spokesperson for APD urged the public to remain vigilant and be mindful of their surroundings, as no suspect was in custody.

The Austin Police Department investigates a homicide in the 7300 block of Shadywood Drive in south Austin on Dec. 5, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department holds a media briefing after a double homicide on Shadywood Drive in south Austin on Dec. 5, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jordan Belt)

“I thought I heard something like fireworks or something,” Paul Garcia, who lives in the neighborhood, told KXAN. “The police were going down the street. I stepped out and looked down the street and there’s just somebody laying on the sidewalk. The policeman is giving him CPR.”

12:45 p.m.: A social media post from AISD said Northeast Early College High School was still on lockdown, and that a ‘controlled release’ would begin when the campus was cleared.

2:00 p.m.: The school began the controlled release, with family reunifications at Delco Activity Center. Classes and after-school activities were canceled for Wednesday.

Parents of Northeast Early College High School students line up to pick up their children at Delco Activity Center after an Austin ISD officer was shot and injured on campus on Dec. 5, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Cyclist, officer shot in southwest Austin

4:57 p.m.: Austin 911 received a call from 5701 W. Slaughter Lane. A cyclist said he had been shot. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

6:48 p.m.: Austin 911 received a call about a burglary in progress in the 5300 block of Austral Loop, near MoPac Expressway and La Crosse Avenue.

Austin police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southwest Austin on Dec. 5, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

6:54 p.m.: The initial responding APD officer arrived on scene and encountered a male suspect in the backyard of the residence. The suspect “immediately” opened fire at the officer, according to APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson. The officer returned fire at the suspect.

The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and moved to a position of cover. It was later determined the suspect had not been hit by gunfire.

6:55 p.m.: An officer communicated over police radio that shots had been fired and that an officer needed assistance.

6:56 p.m.: The news that an officer had been shot is relayed over the police radio.

Austin Police investigating the scene on Dec. 6, 2023, the day after a shooting on Austral Loop in southwest Austin. (KXAN Photo Todd Bailey)

6:58 p.m.: ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department are called to the scene to provide medical assistance. Meanwhile, officers stated the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

7:04 p.m.: The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

Additional officers entered the home on Austral Loop. Two “apparent victims of the suspect” were found inside and pronounced deceased on scene.

7:14 p.m.: After a pursuit with officers, the suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of SH 45 and FM 1826. He was taken into custody.

The intersection of SH 45 and FM 1826 on Dec. 6, 2023. Austin Police said a suspect in a shooting spree was arrested here on Dec. 5, following a pursuit with officers. (KXAN Photo/David Barer)

Two found dead in Bexar County

7:45 p.m.: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call from APD, saying the suspect in the Austin shootings had links to a residence on Port Royal Street. Deputies responded to the home and saw water coming out of the building, as if something was leaking inside.

Deputies forced entry into the home and found two people dead inside, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who described it as a “pretty grisly crime scene.” Sources told KXAN the two people were the parents of the suspect.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide on Port Royal Street on Dec. 5, 2023. The homicide is connected to a deadly shooting spree in Austin the same day, according to police. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

“There are more than enough indicators that it is a double homicide, but we just don’t know cause of death at this point,” Salazar said in a briefing.

1:32 a.m.: The suspect was booked into the Travis County Jail, charged with capital murder and also on an outstanding warrant on assault with injury/family violence charge. Chief Henderson said further charges are pending.