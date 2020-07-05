Three people taken to a hospital after overnight shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting in East Austin sent three people to the hospital.

It happened just after midnight near East 7th St. and Chicon St.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three people were taken to a nearby trauma center. Two of the victims have critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS says.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. APD has not said whether anyone is in custody following the shooting.

KXAN will update this story as more details become available.