Three men arrested after shots fired during attempted carjacking in Hutto

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Four men tried to steal a woman’s car in Hutto and shot at the victim as she escaped, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on County Road 139.

According to the sheriff’s office, the men attempted to carjack the victim. As she escaped in the vehicle, shots were fired at the car.

Three of the four suspects have since been apprehended and are in the custody of the New Braunfels Police Department.

The fourth man thought to be involved in the incident managed to escape on foot, the sheriff’s office said.