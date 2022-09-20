In the past five years, the Children’s Center of Lockhart has had 69 deficiencies reported by the HHSC.

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Three people have been arrested after the Lockhart Police Department opened an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 3-year-old at a Lockhart daycare earlier this month.

Amber Chatelain told KXAN she found out her child was assaulted at Connie’s Kidz the day after it happened when a Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) investigator told her about the report.

A 13-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His name is not being released.

Connie Mendoza was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, obstruction, and failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Christine Amaya was arrested on charges of failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for the three people arrested. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Lockhart Police arrested all three people Tuesday. Due to the nature of their charges, each person could face jail time.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has been cooperating with law enforcement for the duration of the investigation. The daycare also remains closed.

The investigation remains active. No additional details are available.