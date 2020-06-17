Third teenager arrested after 32 guns stolen from indoor range in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A third suspect has been arrested after 32 guns were stolen from Red’s Indoor Range in Pflugerville on June 1.

The Pflugerville Police Department said 18-year-old Joseph Adam Lopez is in custody. He is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police previously said Lopez was wanted in connection with the burglary. Officers previously arrested Hamza Oumansour, 17, and another juvenile on the same charge.

Joseph Adam Lopez

The suspects are accused of breaking into the indoor range at 1908 West Pecan Street at 3:32 a.m., taking 32 handguns and long guns.

Despite the arrests, officers say an investigation into the case remains active. Anyone with information should contact the Pflugerville Police tip line at cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or 512-990-6731.