AUSTIN (KXAN) — The third and final man charged in connection with the death of an Austin ice cream man in 2020 was sentenced on a lesser charge for robbery Oct. 23.

Court records showed 22-year-old Devlon Wardy was sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison related to the death of 68-year-old Adelaido Bernabe Urias.

According to plea documents, Wardy agreed to have a capital murder charge and an aggravated robbery charge waived.

Wardy was given a jail credit of 1,176 days — more than three years — toward his sentence, according to court documents.

In connection with Urias’ death, Marquis Davis and Jermaine Jones were both previously sentenced to serve time in prison.