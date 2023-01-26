AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said a third suspect involved in an October 2022 homicide was arrested Monday.

APD said its Tactical Intelligence Unit and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found and arrested a juvenile involved in a northwest Austin case where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.

Police said the juvenile was booked into Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center on a capital murder charge.

Earlier in January, two other suspects were arrested in connection to the death of 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson. The suspects were 18-year-old Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja and another unnamed juvenile.

Records showed Castilleja also faces a capital murder charge, and the other juvenile was charged with criminal conspiracy.