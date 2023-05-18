AUSTIN (KXAN) — A third man was convicted and sentenced in connection with a May 2019 murder Tuesday, according to Travis County court documents.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced 26-year-old Timothy Bowie to 35 years on a murder charge and 10 years on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to court documents.

Records showed Bowie pleaded guilty to the two charges April 18, and as part of the plea deal, there was a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Bowie was arrested along with two others in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Jannerra Williams at a north Austin hotel in May 2019.

Roosevelt Haynes III and Jerome Yancey also faced charges, and both were sentenced in connection with Williams’ death. The Austin Police Department described the murder as a robbery-turned-shooting.