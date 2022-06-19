Mugshots of Xelso Mora-Vazquez (left) and Stephen Sanchez (right). (Williamson County)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies arrested a third suspect in the June 12 homicide of Adrian Murillo Curiel, 16, of Cedar Park, according to a press release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin Vasquez-Pachecho, 17, was arrested in Hays County on Saturday, and he faces a murder charge, WCSO said.

The homicide occurred in north Austin at the intersection of Oro Valley Trail and Modena Trail. Deputies found a car crashed into a building, and three occupants with gunshot wounds.

Two of the occupants were injured and survived, but Curiel did not.

The other two defendants in the case are Stephen Sanchez, 19, and Xelso Mora-Vazquez, 20, who also face murder charges. Both are currently detained at the Williamson County Jail.