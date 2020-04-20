Thieves make off with $40K from Round Top Bank ATM

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

ROUND TOP, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek needs the public’s help finding multiple suspects in connection with an ATM burglary that happened Sunday.

The suspects used a stolen pickup truck to rip the doors off the ATM at the Round Top Bank in Round Top and made off with around $40,000, Sheriff Korenek says.

He said the truck was stolen out of the Houston area, and the suspects hooked a chain to the doors and force the ATM open.

The suspects were wearing black and white masks, Korenek says. Surveillance footage showed three suspects working together, but Korenek also thinks there was a fourth suspect not in view of the camera, perhaps driving another getaway car.

The stolen pickup was found and the sheriff’s office has kept it for evidence.

If you have any information on the burglary, please call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 979-968-5856.

  • This is the pickup connected with the Round Top ATM burglary. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • Tire tracks where the suspected burglars left the scene. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss