The complicated timeline of a man accused of murdering Temple friends

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, went missing in early January.

The mystery surrounding the Temple man and woman's disappearance continued even after their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma less than a week after they were last seen.

The suspect in their deaths, Cedric Marks, 44, was first arrested on a burglary charge after police say he broke into Scott's residence in August 2018. But he wasn't officially charged in the deaths of Scott and Swearingin until February, when he escaped police custody.

Marks' girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, led police to the bodies, after telling authorities they would find them on a property in Oklahoma, according to an affidavit for Marks' arrest. Maxwell also told police “she was present when Cedric Marks killed both Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin while at a residence in Killeen” on Jan. 3, 2019.

His wife, Ginell McDonough, was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive after she was accused of allowing Marks to stay with her from January 5 to January 8, prior to his arrest, despite knowing he had an outstanding warrant.

But before all of those women got involved with Marks, one of his past girlfriends — April Pease — went missing. Pease, who shares a child with Marks, was last seen in Minnesota in 2009.

