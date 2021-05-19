Texas Rangers investigating after 3-year-old found dead, woman critically injured in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 3-year-old child was found dead and a woman was critically injured at an apartment complex in Snyder Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the Western Crest Apartments on Avenue O around 9:30 a.m. and discovered the 3-year-old boy deceased and a 27-year-old woman, who was unconscious.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and is still working to recover. The child’s remains were sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Investigators did not disclose the nature of the woman’s or the child’s injuries but said there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

Texas Rangers are assisting the Snyder Police Department with this investigation.