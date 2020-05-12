Texas Rangers identify suspect who died in fatal shooting of San Marcos officer, injury of 2 others

From left to right: Officers Franco Stewart, Justin Putnam, and Justin Mueller

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers say they’ve positively identified the man believed to be the shooter in the San Marcos police ambush on April 18, which resulted in the death of officer Justin Putnam and the injury of two others.

The suspect has been identified as Jose Alfredo Perez DeLaCruz, 46, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who had been in the United States since the late 1990s.

According to the Texas Rangers, DeLaCruz attacked officers Putnam, Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart when they responded to a call about an assault/domestic disturbance at the Twin Lakes Villas Apartments.

“The initial call was that he had hit his wife, that there was other endangered people possibly inside and that alcohol was involved,” said San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett during a press conference Sunday morning.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit their website here.

Police say DeLaCruz ambushed the officers and then killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

31-year-old Putnam was killed at the scene, while Mueller and Stewart were injured and taken to the hospital.

No additional criminal record has been located for the shooter and the case remains active, the City of San Marcos reports.