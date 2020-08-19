Texas mom of abused children sentenced to 10 years of probation

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The mother of two abused Cedar Park girls who cannot speak pleaded guilty to causing them serious mental impairment Monday.

Mia Young pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony charges of injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment. She was originally arrested in November 2018.

A few months earlier in May 2018, an officer was called to her apartment on South Lakeline Boulevard. He reported that when he tried to speak to the girls, who were ages 5 and 6 at the time, they couldn’t respond or answer his questions.

It was reported Young said they had never been taught to speak by her or their father, and they weren’t in school. The parents were previously investigated for child neglect in California.

Young was sentenced to 10 years of probation.