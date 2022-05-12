AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge ruled evidence can be used in the trial of a woman accused of killing her best friend, Heidi Broussard, and kidnapping Broussard’s baby.

The hearing Thursday determined the state can use evidence the Texas Rangers obtained when they entered a Houston home on Dec. 19, 2019 as part of an investigation into Broussard and her baby’s disappearance. Magen Fieramusca’s lawyers filed a motion arguing the Rangers didn’t have probable cause or a warrant to enter the home when they did.

The state and defense presented their closing arguments in the hearing Friday. Back in March, the judge heard arguments and evidence in the hearing over a period of two days.

Fieramusca faces capital murder, tampering with a corpse and two counts of kidnapping after Broussard, who had been missing for a week, was found dead in a car at that Houston home. The car was registered to Fieramusca, who was there at the time law enforcement arrived, according to testimony and video shown in court.

The judge determined law enforcement agencies were conducting a missing person’s search and that leads led them to the Houston home. The judge ruled law enforcement entering the home without a warrant was justified because they had reasonable probable cause that a crime/kidnapping had happened and that there was a newborn baby who was in imminent danger of serious injury.

The judge also considered whether information Fieramusca provided at the time could be used. He determined she did understand her rights and had knowingly waived them.