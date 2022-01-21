Texas men indicted for alleged roles in small town pharmacy robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A federal grand jury out of San Antonio formally indicted two Texas men for their alleged roles in robbing pharmacies for drugs and money in 2020. Court documents show the men used guns and tied employees and customers with zip ties.

According to those documents, Andre Dupree Jack, 39, and Atseko Factor, 38, allegedly robbed pharmacies in Luling, Pleasanton and Seguin. They also allegedly plotted to rob another pharmacy in Sealy. Those locations are all within a few hours of each other.

The men are from San Antonio and Houston, respectively.

During those robberies Jack and Factor allegedly took drugs and money from the pharmacies, along with people’s personal belongings. The Seguin Police Department asked for the public’s help finding the men back in June and offered a $2,000 reward.

Both are charged with pharmacy robbery for each location and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, among other charges. If convicted, the men could both face significant prison time. A single pharmacy robbery carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The men are scheduled to appear before a judge next week.