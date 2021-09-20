Texas man killed in possible drive-by shooting in north Austin identified

A person was shot and it led to a car crash Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the man killed in a possible drive-by shooting in north Austin in September.

Police say 39-year-old Arlen Brandon Sanchez was shot near the intersection of Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane on Sept. 14 around 9:15 a.m. Sanchez crashed an older Cadillac into a utility pole following the shooting.

Sanchez was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m., police say.

According to police, witnesses told investigators the incident appeared to be road rage-related. It’s believed the Black male suspect may be driving a dark grey newer model Audi.

This was Austin’s 61st homicide of the year, according to APD.

KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin. On July 23, the total number reported in 2021 surpassed the total for all of 2020.