Texas man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend from her home

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- A Marshall man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her home.

On August 6, around 11:20 p.m., authorities were alerted of a crash on Victory Drive.

The Marshall Police Department said they responded, and when they arrived they saw that a man was chasing a woman around the vehicle.

Police asked the woman questions and she told them that her ex-boyfriend arrived at her house. Then, he used force to take her from the residence without her permission.

When the man began driving, the victim was able to grab the steering wheel. This caused the vehicle to go off the road and crash.

21-year-old Erick Arellano Lozada of Marshall was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail on August 7.

He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury family violence and driving while intoxicated.