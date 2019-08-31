Texas man accused in dozens of Target store robberies

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police say the man they believe robbed a Target store on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock has been at the center of a months-long investigation into a series of Target robberies across Texas.

Surveillance video shows who police believe is 22-year-old Corliss Lacue-Randall running out of a Target store after stealing almost $3,000 in Apple products on July 28.

An electronics employee says Lacue-Randall asked him to look at product in a locked case. Once the employee opened the case, Lacue-Randall pushed him to the ground and grabbed four Apple watches and two Apple iPad Air tablets. Police say surveillance video shows Lacue-Randall fleeing through the fire exit at the back of the store with the electronics.

Target security officers say they’ve been tracking Lacue-Randall since January. They believe he is responsible for 30 other thefts at Target stores across the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

There is a warrant out for Randall-Lacue’s arrest related to the Round Rock thefts, and he faces a second degree felony robbery charge.