Texas family killed in murder-suicide, teen shared ‘disturbing’ photos on social media

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide after a 15-year old boy shared “disturbing” photos on social media, and threatened a local school.

Aransas Pass PD was alerted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in McAllen that a teen boy shared photos on social media around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police told San Patricio Sheriff’s Office that the boy, identified as William Quince Colburn III, had threatened to “continue his violence at an area school.”

Deputies and police found that the boy lived at an RV park on South Commercial Street in Aransas Pass, which is located a couple of miles north of Corpus Christi.

Authorities arrived at the scene and spoke to the teen from outside of the RV and asked him to step outside.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera stated that Quince denied the authority’s request, and then a single gunshot was heard.

When officers entered the residence, they found the bodies of William Colburn Jr.,63, Janna Colburn,53, Emma Colburn,13, two dogs, and the 15-year old, according to Sheriff Rivera.

“Our investigation continues on this sad tragedy and of course we have so many unanswered questions we are trying to find answers,” Sheriff Rivera said in a statement.

The cause of deaths has not been released. Ingleside Police Department also worked the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.