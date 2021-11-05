Texas DPS working to return stolen items recovered in organized Austin theft ring

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area.

DPS said the items include power tools, welding equipment, toolboxes, hand tools, bicycles and several other items.

If someone wishes to claim a stolen item, contact DPS at CLE@dps.texas.gov.

DPS said ownership will be verified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in returning items recovered from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

No other information about the investigation was provided.

You can also view a video of the recovered items on DPS’s YouTube page.